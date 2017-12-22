Niki staff will get December salaries, works council chief says

VIENNA (Reuters) - December salaries will be paid to staff of insolvent airline Niki (AB1.DE), whose administrators are working on selling its remaining assets, the head of Niki’s works council said on Friday.

Niki filed for insolvency last week after Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), which is buying other parts of Air Berlin, scrapped plans to buy Niki, grounding the airline’s fleet and stranding thousands of passengers.

“I was told that the (December) salaries will be paid,” works council chief Stefan Tankovits told Reuters.