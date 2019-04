FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 from San Francisco approaches for landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport over a parked Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Air Canada said on Tuesday it has removed Boeing Co’s 737 MAX planes from flight schedules until July 1, citing uncertainty about when the aircraft would be allowed to return to service.

The carrier said due to Transport Canada’s continued closure of Canadian airspace to the aircraft, it has further adjusted its schedule to May 31.