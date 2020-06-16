Air Canada CFO says carrier seeing improved domestic bookings

FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada plane lands at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Air Canada (AC.TO) is seeing improved domestic bookings, but expects international flights to pick up only when the Canadian government relaxes travel restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the airline’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

“I think you’re seeing across the industry improvements in bookings and certainly at Air Canada we’re seeing that as well,” CFO Michael Rousseau told a National Bank event for analysts and investors. “But that’s focused primarily on domestic business, point to point within Canada.”