Air Canada: System-wide outage disrupts airport, aircraft operations

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Air Canada on Monday said a system-wide computer outage is affecting the carrier’s operations, including booking, airport operations and aircraft departures.

The airline’s technology teams are working to identify and repair the issue, and it is also implementing temporary measures to maintain a limited operation, Air Canada said in a statement.

“Today’s computer issues have had a wide impact on our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada, said in the statement.

Calgary International Airport said on Twitter that Canada’s largest carrier “is experiencing a network outage nationwide, and departing passengers are being checked in manually, which is causing a bit of congestion in the terminal.”

Vancouver International Airport said in a statement that the outage is “causing delays.”