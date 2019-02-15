Air Canada profit beats estimates, sees higher costs in 2019

(Reuters) - Air Canada beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Friday, as it earned more from each seat sold, and forecast higher costs for 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Air Canada airplanes are pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

The largest Canadian airline has been focusing on improving margins and increasing capacity on key domestic and international routes amid stiff competition from rival WestJet Airlines, but high fuel costs have continued to challenge the company’s profit.

The carrier said it expects full year 2019 adjusted CASM or cost per available seat mile to increase between 2 and 3 percent, compared to 2018.

Rising competition and volatile fuel prices led to about C$1 billion in additional costs in 2018 compared with 2017, Chief Executive Officer Calin Rovinescu said in a statement.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s yield - a key industry metric - rose 3.4 percent, while revenue passenger mile rose about 7.2 percent.

Last week, rival WestJet Airlines beat analysts’ estimate for profit in the fourth quarter and said it anticipates strong 2019 bookings.

Air Canada reported a loss of C$231 million ($173.87 million), or 85 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a profit of C$8 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Fuel costs surged nearly 25 percent in the quarter, pushing operating expenses up about 12 percent to C$4.12 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 20 Canadian cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 15 Canadian cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Montreal-based company’s operating revenue rose to C$4.25 billion from C$3.82 billion.

($1 = 1.3286 Canadian dollars)