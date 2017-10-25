Air Canada profit trumps estimates as upgrades pay off

(Reuters) - Air Canada’s third-quarter profit blew past analysts’ estimates as efforts by the country’s largest airline to add more routes, as well as a broader business overhaul paid off.

An Air Canada Boeing 777 taxis at Sydney airport after being given the all clear to resume its journey to Vancouver July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

The company has added more destinations in Europe and Asia, invested in upgrading to fuel-efficient aircraft and backend technologies, and it also has plans to launch its own rewards program.

The carrier said on Wednesday that passenger revenue rose 9.1 percent to C$4.48 billion ($3.53 billion) in the third quarter, while traffic increased 9 percent.

That helped operating revenue jump nearly 10 percent.

Cost per available seat mile (CASM) — a key measure of how much an airline spends to fly a passenger – fell 2.1 percent, on an adjusted basis, Air Canada said.

“These record results underscore the success of the multi-year transformation of our business model”, Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu said in a statement.

However, the Montreal-based company said it expects costs to go up slightly in the rest of the year, partly due to expenses related to wages and salaries.

It forecast adjusted CASM would decrease 3 percent to 4 percent in 2017, compared with the 3 percent to 5 percent drop it estimated earlier.

The airline’s profit in the latest quarter more than doubled to C$1.79 billion, or C$6.44 per share, from C$768 million, or C$2.74 per share, a year earlier.

That was largely due to a net income tax recovery of C$793 million in the latest quarter.

Excluding items, Air Canada earned C$3.43 per share in the latest quarter, beating analysts average estimate of C$3.28, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue rose to C$4.88 billion in the three months ended Sept 30 from C$4.45 billion a year earlier.

($1 = C$1.27)