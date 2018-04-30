FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Air Canada reports bigger loss on higher fuel costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Air Canada (AC.TO), the country’s largest carrier, reported a bigger quarterly loss on Monday as higher fuel costs offset a rise in traffic.

FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada Airbus A330-300 aircraft is seen at Zurich Airport January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Fuel costs per liter jumped 16 percent in the first quarter, the Montreal-based airline operator said, while traffic rose 11.4 percent.

The company said its operating expenses went up 11 percent and cost per available seat mile (CASM)- a measure of how much an airline spends to fly a passenger - rose 2.4 percent.

The airline’s net loss widened to C$170 million ($132 million), or 62 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$13 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

    On an adjusted basis, the company lost C$52 million.

    Operating revenue rose to C$4.07 billion from C$3.64 billion.

    Reporting By Taenaz Shakir and Allison Lampert; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
