Air Canada reports quarterly loss on rising fuel costs

(Reuters) - Air Canada (AC.TO) on Friday posted a quarterly loss compared to a year-ago profit, as the carrier faced margin pressure from rising fuel costs.
The Montreal-based company reported a loss of C$77 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$311 million, or C$1.13 per share, a year earlier.
The loss in the latest quarter included a charge of $186 million on the sale of assets and losses on foreign exchange of $25 million.
Operating revenue rose 10.8 percent to C$4.33 billion.
Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber