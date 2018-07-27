FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 10:17 AM / in 3 hours

Air Canada reports quarterly loss on rising fuel costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Air Canada (AC.TO) on Friday posted a quarterly loss compared to a year-ago profit, as the carrier faced margin pressure from rising fuel costs.

FILE PHOTO: Customers wait their turn to be served at the Air Canada's office in Caracas March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello

The Montreal-based company reported a loss of C$77 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$311 million, or C$1.13 per share, a year earlier.

The loss in the latest quarter included a charge of $186 million on the sale of assets and losses on foreign exchange of $25 million.

Operating revenue rose 10.8 percent to C$4.33 billion.

Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

