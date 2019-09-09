Easyjet confirms interest in Aigle Azur's Orly operations

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A320-200 aircraft, operated by Aigle Azur, lands at Orly Airport near Paris, France, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British carrier easyJet (EZJ.L) has expressed an interest in collapsed airline Aigle Azur’s operations at Paris Orly airport, a spokesman said on Monday.

The airline filed for bankruptcy and suspended flights last week, leaving 19,000 of passengers stranded.

A French minister named Air France-KLM as a likely bidder for the airline on Monday, but the carrier had no immediate comment on whether it had submitted an offer for all or part of Aigle Azur as a midday court deadline passed.