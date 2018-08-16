Air France KLM names Air Canada executive Smith as CEO

PARIS (Reuters) - The board of Air France-KLM (AIR.PA) named Air Canada (AC.TO) executive Benjamin Smith as its new chief executive on Thursday, opting for an outsider to try and steer the group through a fraught stand-off with unions at its French carrier.
Smith, until now the Canadian airline’s chief operating officer, will take up his new job at Air France-KLM at the latest by September 30, the company said in a statement.
His appointment comes more than three months after Jean-Marc Janaillac stepped down as CEO after staff rejected a pay deal intended to end a wave of costly strikes at Air France.
Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sarah White