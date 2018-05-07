FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 10:50 AM / in an hour

Air France likely to cancel 1 in 5 flights on Tuesday over strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France expects to cancel one in five flights on Tuesday as staff carry out a fifteenth day of strikes over a pay dispute that has forced the resignation of parent company Air France-KLM’s chief executive.

The empty podium is seen after Jean-Marc Janaillac, Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM Group, attended a news conference to announce his resignation in Paris, France, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The airline said it anticipated operating 75 percent of medium-haul flights and 95 percent of long-haul services to and from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, and 82 percent of short-haul flights.

Shares in Air France-KLM tumbled on Monday after CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac’s gamble to put a salary hike offer to employees backfired on Friday, prompting him to announce he would step down.

Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Luke Baker

