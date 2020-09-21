AF-KLM must 'do much more' to reduce its costs - CEO

FILE PHOTO: An Air France plane prepares to land at Nice International airport, where Air France KLM will park its biggest airliners in response to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Nice, France, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIRF.PA must "do much more" to reduce its costs due to the COVID-19 induced crisis in the airline sector, chief executive Ben Smith said in an interview published on Monday by French paper L'Opinion.

“We knew, before the pandemic, that we had to transform the group to make it stronger. The plan we announced in November 2019 is still relevant but the crisis forces us to accelerate”, he said.

“We must do much more to reduce our costs”, Smith added.