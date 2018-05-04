Air France employees reject salary package, CEO resigns

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France employees rejected a pay deal on Friday, a setback for the company in a dispute that has seen over a dozen strikes and cost the company some 300 million euros.

FILE PHOTO: Jean-Marc Janaillac, Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM Group, attends a news conference as Air France unions continue their strikes, in Paris, France, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

That prompted CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac to say he would resign.

Air France said on Twitter: “#AirFrance staff consultation on the proposed pay agreement: with a participation rate of 80.33 percent, the result of the vote is “No” at 55,44 percent.”