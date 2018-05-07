FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 7:23 AM / in 21 minutes

Air France KLM shares slump as CEO prepares to quit over union pay row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) shares slumped on Monday after the company’s chief executive said he would resign following the rejection of a pay deal by the airline’s staff.

Jean-Marc Janaillac, Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM Group, attends a news conference in Paris, France, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Air France KLM shares were down by around 12.8 percent at 7.06 euros ($8.42) in early session trading, touching their lowest level since April 2017.

The stock is down by around 50 percent since the start of 2018, underperforming a 3.7 percent gain on the broader Paris SBF-120 .SBF120 index and a 4 percent fall on the pan-European STOXX 600 Travel & Leisure index .SXTP.

    Late on Friday, CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said he would resign after staff rejected a pay deal, plunging the airline into turmoil amid a wave of strikes at its French brand that has so far cost the company 300 million euros.

    Airline staff are planning further strikes on May 7 and May 8.

    Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough

