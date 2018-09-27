Air France-KLM's CEO Smith to head French unit for a transitional period

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM’s (AIRF.PA) new chief executive Benjamin Smith will also head the airline’s French division for a transitional period, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Smith replaces Franck Terner, who is resigning, and will head the French unit until Dec.31 at the latest, Air France’s board of directors decided.
Smith, a Canadian national, took over the group last week with the mission to reduce the French unit’s swollen cost base while keeping increasingly frustrated Dutch staff on side.
