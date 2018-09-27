FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 27, 2018 / 4:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Air France-KLM's CEO Smith to head French unit for a transitional period

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM’s (AIRF.PA) new chief executive Benjamin Smith will also head the airline’s French division for a transitional period, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Air France Airbus A319-113 takes off from Nice International airport in Nice, France, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

Smith replaces Franck Terner, who is resigning, and will head the French unit until Dec.31 at the latest, Air France’s board of directors decided.

Smith, a Canadian national, took over the group last week with the mission to reduce the French unit’s swollen cost base while keeping increasingly frustrated Dutch staff on side.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.