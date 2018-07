PARIS (Reuters) - Air France, KLM (AIRF.PA), China Southern Airlines (600029.SS) and Xiamen Airlines will merge their existing joint venture agreements, the Franco-Dutch airline group said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The Air France-KLM company logo is seen at the annual shareholder meeting in the La Defense business district in Puteaux, France, May 15, 2018. Picture taken May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

The single joint venture for travel between Air France-KLM’s Paris and Amsterdam hubs in Europe and Chinese cities will strengthen the two airlines’ position on the growing Chinese air transport market, Air France-KLM said in a statement.