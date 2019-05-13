Air France cuts 465 jobs, shrinks domestic services

FILE PHOTO: The Air France-KLM company logo is seen at the annual shareholder meeting in the La Defense business district in Puteaux, France, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France will cut 465 ground staff jobs from its domestic services as it reduces short-haul capacity under competitive pressure from low-cost rivals and high-speed trains, parent company Air France-KLM said on Monday.

The job cuts, which were widely expected, will be carried out through a voluntary departure program as the French airline reduces its domestic flights by 15 percent over the next two years, the Franco-Dutch group said in a statement.