KLM sees 'no consequences' after EU court rejects bailout package

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The first Air France Airbus A350 prepares to take off after a ceremony at the aircraft builder's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau//File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France, on Wednesday said it had noted a decision by a European court rejecting the 3.4 billion euro ($4.15 billion) bailout package from the Dutch government, citing a lack of reasoning by the European Commission.

However KLM said that for the moment the decision by the The Luxembourg-based General Court has “no consquences” for the company as the state aid will not have to be repaid until the European Commission’s competition authority has a chance to look at its decision.

($1 = 0.8187 euros)

Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens

