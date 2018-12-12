Air France names Anne Rigail as new head of airline

The Air France Airbus A319-113 takes off from Nice International airport in Nice, France, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France named Anne Rigail as the new head of the airline, which has been hit by strikes and trade union unrest.

Rigail, 49, will report up to overall Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) boss Benjamin Smith.

Smith, hired in August to restore peace and prosperity to the Franco-Dutch group after devastating strikes that led to his predecessor’s resignation, has said Air France must narrow the profitability gap with its more efficient KLM stablemate.