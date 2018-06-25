KLM, Delta opposed to Capron as head of Air France KLM: media

PARIS (Reuters) - KLM and Delta Airlines (DAL.N) have expressed their opposition toward possible plans to name Philippe Capron as the new head of Air France KLM (AIRF.PA), BFM Business reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An Air France Airbus A321 lands at Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris, France, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo/File Photo

KLM, the Dutch airline part of the overall Air France KLM group, and Delta Airlines - which has an 8.8 percent equity stake in the company - were concerned over Capron’s lack of experience in the aviation sector, added BFM Business.

A spokeswoman for Air France KLM said the company had no comment to make on the matter.

A source told Reuters last week that Capron, currently chief financial officer at French water utility company Veolia (VIE.PA), was among the favorites to become the new CEO of Air France KLM.

Over the weekend, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire had confirmed that Capron was “one candidate among several others” for the post of Air France KLM CEO.

Air France-KLM’s former chief executive Jean-Marc Janaillac resigned last month after staff rejected a new pay offer.