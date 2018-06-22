FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Veolia CFO Capron among favorites to head Air France-KLM: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French water and waste group Veolia Chief Financial Officer Philippe Capron is among the favourites to become the new chief executive officer of Air France-KLM, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An Air France Airbus A321 lands at Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris, France, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo/File Photo

Confirming a report in financial daily Les Echos, the source said Capron, 60, seemed well placed to take the helm at Air France.

“The process has been under way for a while ... he is a natural for the CEO job, he is a very operations-minded financier ... a dealmaker,” the source said.

Les Echos reported that the airline’s nominations committee had proposed Capron’s candidacy to the board. Air France declined comment.

Air France-KLM’s former chief executive Jean-Marc Janaillac resigned last month after staff voted rejected a new pay offer.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing Geert De Clercq and Richard Lough

