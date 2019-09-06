KLM ground staff to go on strike again on Sunday: trade union

FILE PHOTO: Aircrafts are seen on the tarmac at Amsterdam Schiphol airport during an outage at the airport's main fuel supplier that kept dozens of flights on the ground, in Amsterdam, Netherlands July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Anthony Deutsch

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Ground staff at Dutch airline KLM (AIRF.PA) will go strike again on Sunday, in search of higher pay and better working conditions, trade union FNV said on Friday.

Baggage handlers and other ground personnel of Air France-KLM’s Dutch arm stop working for four hours on Sunday, starting from 1100 GMT, FNV said.

Two-hour strikes led to dozens of delays and cancellations at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport twice this week. [nL5N25V1MI}