Business News
July 31, 2019 / 8:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Air France pilots approve low-cost Transavia expansion: CEO

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Transavia Boeing 737-800 airplane takes off at the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France’s (AIRF.PA) main SNPL pilots union has approved an expansion of its low-cost Transavia services, group Chief Executive Ben Smith said on Wednesday.

Plans to expand Transavia beyond the 40-plane limit currently imposed by a labor agreement was put to the SNPL membership in a referendum. Pilots voted by 78% to approve expansion of the fleet, which now stands at 30 planes, the Air France-KLM CEO told analysts during a results presentation.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below