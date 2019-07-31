Air France pilots approve low-cost Transavia expansion: CEO

FILE PHOTO: A Transavia Boeing 737-800 airplane takes off at the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France’s (AIRF.PA) main SNPL pilots union has approved an expansion of its low-cost Transavia services, group Chief Executive Ben Smith said on Wednesday.

Plans to expand Transavia beyond the 40-plane limit currently imposed by a labor agreement was put to the SNPL membership in a referendum. Pilots voted by 78% to approve expansion of the fleet, which now stands at 30 planes, the Air France-KLM CEO told analysts during a results presentation.