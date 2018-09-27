FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 27, 2018 / 7:04 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

French finance minister says no plans to sell stake in Air France-KLM

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France has no plans for now to sell its stake in Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) and the priority is to increase the competitiveness of the group’s French unit, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Le Maire was responding to comments made by Air France-KLM’s new chief executive, Canadian Benjamin Smith, who told the Financial Times in an interview published on Thursday that the French state was prepared to sell its 14 percent stake.

“That is not one of the options on the table today,” Le Maire told franceinfo radio.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.