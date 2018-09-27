Minister to Air France-KLM boss: fix airline before talk of stake sale

PARIS (Reuters) - France has no plans for now to sell its 14 percent stake in Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA), Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, pressing the group’s new chief executive to focus on increasing competitiveness.

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Le Maire was reacting to a warning from the group’s new Canadian boss, Benjamin Smith, to Air France’s labour unions that the government was prepared to offload its shares and they should not rely on the state to bail them out.

FILE PHOTO: Benjamin Smith poses for a picture during a reception at the 2016 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Dublin, Ireland June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Smith, who took over the group last week, faces the unenviable task of having to overcome union resistance to reduce the French unit’s swollen cost base while keeping increasingly frustrated Dutch staff on side.

A wave of strikes at Air France this spring cost the group some 350 million euros ($409.7 million) and led to the ouster of Smith’s predecessor.

“Today the priority is to turn around Air France,” Le Maire told franceinfo. “Selling off the state’s stake in Air France is not part of Benjamin Smith’s action plan. It is not an option on the table today.”

Shares in Air France KLM rose 1.6 percent, although the stock remains down by nearly 40 percent so far in 2018.