April 10, 2018 / 4:17 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Air France raises pay offer in bid to end strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France said on Tuesday it had raised its pay offer to unions in a bid to end strikes that have already cost the airline 170 million euros ($210 million).

An Air France Boeing 777-300ER is parked on the tarmac at Orly Airport near Paris as Air France pilots, cabin and ground crews unions call for a strike over salaries, France, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The carrier, which is part of Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA), doubled the 1 percent immediate pay increase previously offered to unions and proposed talks on a deal for the 2019-21 period in response to their demands for a 6 percent wage hike.

    Air France is facing a seventh day of strikes on Wednesday in a six-week campaign that has coincided with rolling nationwide rail strikes, as SNCF workers protest against plans to reform the state-owned railway.

    Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Michel Rose

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
