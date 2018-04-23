FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 23, 2018 / 7:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Air France KLM shares fall amid more strike disruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) shares fell on Monday as its Air France division faced further disruption to flights due to workers striking in protest over pay.

The logo of Air France-KLM is seen during the company's 2014 First-Half results presentation in Paris July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Air France KLM shares were down 1.4 percent in early trading, among the worst performers on Paris' SBF-120 index .SBF120.

    Air France predicted that 25 percent of its flights would be canceled on Monday, the 10th day of a strike by staff. The airline has said that the strike has cost it 220 million euros ($270 million).

    Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Dominique Vidalon and Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.