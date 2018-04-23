Air France KLM shares fall amid more strike disruption

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) shares fell on Monday as its Air France division faced further disruption to flights due to workers striking in protest over pay.

The logo of Air France-KLM is seen during the company's 2014 First-Half results presentation in Paris July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Air France KLM shares were down 1.4 percent in early trading, among the worst performers on Paris' SBF-120 index .SBF120.

Air France predicted that 25 percent of its flights would be canceled on Monday, the 10th day of a strike by staff. The airline has said that the strike has cost it 220 million euros ($270 million).