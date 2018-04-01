FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
April 1, 2018 / 8:19 PM / a day ago

Air France pilots' unions call new round of strikes for April 10-11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Three Air France pilots’ unions called on Sunday for a new round of strikes on April 10-11 after a wave already planned for April 3 and 7.

The SNPL, SPAF and Alter unions said in a statement they were planning the new strike after management refused to consider their requests for higher wages in recent talks.

Air France management has said that the unions’ demands for a six percent wage increase could jeopardize its growth plans. The airline was hit by a series of strikes in March.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.