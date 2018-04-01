Air France pilots' unions call new round of strikes for April 10-11

PARIS (Reuters) - Three Air France pilots’ unions called on Sunday for a new round of strikes on April 10-11 after a wave already planned for April 3 and 7.

The SNPL, SPAF and Alter unions said in a statement they were planning the new strike after management refused to consider their requests for higher wages in recent talks.

Air France management has said that the unions’ demands for a six percent wage increase could jeopardize its growth plans. The airline was hit by a series of strikes in March.