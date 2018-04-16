FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 7:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Air France says makes final pay offer to unions to end strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Air France said on Monday it had proposed a final pay offer to unions in a bid to end costly strikes.

The airline said it was offering an additional pay increase of 1 percent for 2018, taking the overall increase to 2 percent.

For 2019, 2020 and 2021 Air France said it was offering a general wage increase of 5 percent, equivalent to 1.65 percent per year.

The airline said the estimated cost of the strikes, including action planned for April 17 and 18, was 220 million euros ($272 million).

The pay offer is open up until April 20 at midday local time (1000 GMT), Air France added.

Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Alexander Smith

