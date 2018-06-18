Air France unions suspend four-day strike from June 23

PARIS (Reuters) - Unions at Air France on Monday suspended a planned four-day strike starting on June 23 over a continued pay dispute that prompted the resignation of parent company Air France-KLM’s (AIR.PA) chief executive last month.

FILE PHOTO: Air France logo is pictured at the Air France check-in at Bordeaux-Merignac airport, as Air France pilots, cabin and ground crews unions call for a strike over salaries in Merignac near Bordeaux, France April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The unions said in a statement they would wait for the appointment of a new chief to continue negotiations.

The pay dispute has already resulted in 15 days of walkouts this year, costing the group up to 400 million euros ($470.68 million).