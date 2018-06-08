FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 12:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Air France to present measures to respond to staff malaise on June 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The new management of troubled airline Air France (AIRF.PA) will present measures to respond to a staff “malaise” on June 14, non-executive chairwoman Anne-Marie Couderc said in a letter to trade union representatives.

FILE PHOTO: The tails of Air France airplanes parked at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport are seen in Roissy, near Paris, France, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Last month Air France-KLM appointed a trio of leaders including Couderc to run the airline while it searches for a new CEO, following a standoff over staff pay.

Striking a conciliatory tone in the letter seen by Reuters, Couderc wrote that staff had made clear there was a “malaise” inside the French airline.

    “This malaise is deep-rooted and goes beyond the issue of pay,” she said. “Concrete answers must be given.”

    The French government, already locked in a battle over reforms at state railway operator SNCF, has said it will not bail out Air France where a protracted dispute between management and unions over pay has resulted in 15 days of walkouts this year, costing the group 400 million euros.

    Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Dominique Vidalon; editing by Richard Lough and Jason Neely

