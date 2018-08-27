FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Air France unions press pay demands, stop short of strike call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM’s French unions reiterated demands for a 5.1 percent pay increase on Monday, without calling any new strike action as the airline group awaits the arrival of a new chief executive.

An Air France airplane takes off at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, August 26, 2018. Picture taken August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A cross-union grouping behind earlier strikes that led to the May resignation of the last CEO, Jean-Marc Janaillac, vowed after a meeting on Monday to maintain its core demand on pay. But it stopped short of calling for an immediate resumption of strikes as some workers’ representatives had threatened.

“We remain mobilized to defend our demands,” the unions said in a joint statement. Janaillac’s successor, Ben Smith, the outgoing chief operating officer at Air Canada, is due to begin work next month as Air France-KLM CEO.

Reporting by Laurence Frost and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Brian Love

