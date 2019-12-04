Air France-KLM says buying stake in Virgin Atlantic not necessary

FILE PHOTO: Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Airline group Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said on Wednesday it was not necessary to buy a stake in Virgin Atlantic to expand a transatlantic joint venture with Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N).

Air France-KLM also said in a statement it would continue final preparations toward the launch of the expanded joint venture in the coming weeks.

“This partnership is key to strengthen the group’s leadership position between Europe and North America”, Air France-KLM added.