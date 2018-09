NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Discussions on a revival package for beleaguered state-run carrier Air India are at an “advanced stage”, the country’s junior aviation minister Jayant Sinha said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Jayant Sinha gestures during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

India in June shelved a plan to sell a majority stake in Air India due to lack of interest from bidders, in the latest setback to its ambitious efforts to rescue the ailing airline that has survived for years using taxpayer funds.