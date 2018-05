NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government said it did not receive any expressions of interest in its planned Air India stake sale by the Thursday evening deadline, underlining the challenge it faces in fixing the debt-laden state carrier.

FILE PHOTO: An Air India Airbus A320neo plane takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

The government had announced a plan in March to divest a 76 percent stake in Air India and offload about $5.1 billion of its debt.