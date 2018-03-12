Jet Airways, Air France-KLM, Delta consortium may bid for Air India - PTI in Mint

(Reuters) - A consortium of Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS), Air France-KLM SA (AIRF.PA) and Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is looking to bid for state-run carrier Air India Ltd [AIN.UL], the Mint newspaper reported citing the Press Trust of India. bit.ly/2GeHSwZ

FILE PHOTO: An Air India Airbus A320neo plane takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

India will invite initial bids for a stake sale in Air India over the next couple of weeks, the country’s Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Choubey said on Thursday.

After successive governments failed to keep the flagship carrier solvent even after billions of dollars of investment, the Indian government gave the go-ahead last year to sell it.

The government, however, is yet to decide on what to do with the carrier’s $8.5 billion debt.

Companies including low-cost carrier IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation (INGL.NS), Tata Group and Turkey’s Celebi Aviation Holdings have also expressed an interest in buying some of Air India’s businesses.

Jet Airways, Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines were not immediately available for comment.