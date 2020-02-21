Qatar Airways not interested in investing in Air Italy

FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways aircraft takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

MILAN (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said on Friday it was not interested in investing in struggling Italian carrier Air Italy, but would do all it could as minority shareholder for workers and passengers.

“Qatar Airways is no longer interested in investing in Air Italy or in any other air transport project in Italy,” the Qatari company said in a statement.

The carrier has a minority stake in Air Italy, with the other investor being regional airline Alisarda.

Qatar Airways and Alisarda have agreed to put Air Italy into liquidation.