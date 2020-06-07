Air New Zealand targets 'healthy profits' by 2022

FILE PHOTO: An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner plane taxis at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., Nov. 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

(Reuters) - Air New Zealand (AIR.NZ) on Monday began the second phase of a coronavirus-enforced cost-cutting plan that it said will save around NZ$150 million ($97.53 million) and help it return to “healthy profits” by August 2022.

Chief Executive Greg Foran said in an email to customers and staff that the airline will engage with them and unions on how to further cut its wage bill, and warned more layoffs may follow as it works to trim down to 70% of its pre-COVID-19 size.