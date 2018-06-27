FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 27, 2018 / 2:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Federal Court fines Air New Zealand $11.1 million on cartel charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian Federal Court ordered Air New Zealand Ltd (AIR.NZ) to pay a penalty after the court found that the carrier fixed fuel prices and insurance and security charges for years, Australia’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: An Air New Zealand Boeing Dreamliner 787 takes off from Auckland Airport in New Zealand, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Nigel Marple/File Photo

The court found Air NZ fixed fuel prices and insurance surcharges on air freight services from Hong Kong, and insurance and security charges from Singapore between 2002 and 2007, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said.

Air NZ has been ordered to pay A$15 million ($11.1 million) and an additional A$2 million toward the ACCC’s legal costs, the watchdog said.

The Federal Court’s decision comes a little over a year after Australia’s High Court dismissed Air NZ’s appeal of a lower court’s 2016 decision on the ACCC’s legal action.

Air NZ was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Aaron Saldanha, Additional reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.