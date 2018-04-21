FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
April 21, 2018 / 7:57 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

American pilot Goulian tops qualifying in Cannes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. pilot Michael Goulian came out on top in an intense qualifying session in Cannes for Sunday’s second leg of the Red Bull Air Race world championship.

Goulian, who won the first leg in Abu Dhabi in February, set a new track record with a time of 57.0673 seconds ahead of compatriot Kirby Chambliss, while Australian Matt Hall finished third.

German Matthias Dolderer came fourth, and was closely followed by Mika Brageot and reigning world champion Yoshihide Muroya as the top six pilots finished within four-hundredths of a second of each other.

Martin Sonka and Ben Murphy were both disqualified for exceeding the G-limit and found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.