Malaysia's AirAsia third-quarter net profit jumps 43 percent year-on-year
November 29, 2017 / 9:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's AirAsia third-quarter net profit jumps 43 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s flagship budget airline AirAsia Bhd (AIRA.KL) on Wednesday reported an almost 43 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, helped by lower deferred tax expenses.

Customers wait at an AirAsia ticket counter at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

AirAsia’s net profit rose to 505.3 million ringgit ($123.8 million) versus 353.9 million ringgit a year ago. Revenue climbed to 2.45 billion ringgit, from 1.69 billion ringgit.

The profit was higher than a forecast for 294.9 million ringgit from one analyst, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

