Unsecured creditors of Air Berlin debt are out of luck: insolvency report

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Unsecured creditors of the failed airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE) should not expect to recover any of their claims, according to an insolvency report on Wednesday.

The report, written by insolvency manager and administrators Lucas Floether and Frank Kebekus, said any remaining hope for creditors to recover assets evaporated after Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) scrapped plans to buy Air Berlin’s Niki unit for 189 million euros ($234.44 million).

Germany’s flagship carrier made the U-turn on its plans to buy Niki, an Austrian holiday carrier, after Brussels signaled antitrust concerns.

Former motor racing champion Niki Lauda eventually won the bidding for the Niki airline he founded for an undisclosed price.

The 88 million euros in assets that Floether identified in his 112-page report covered 22 million euros in administration costs, while 66 million euros went repay secured loans by state-creditor KfW.