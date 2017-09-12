China's LinkGlobal could enter bidding for Air Berlin: Bild

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Insolvent German airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE) has attracted buyer interest from China’s LinkGlobal Logistics, which is likely to join a growing list of suitors, German newspaper Bild said on Wednesday.

A Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft of German carrier AirBerlin is being towed at Duesseldorf airport, Germany, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The paper said LinkGlobal, which operates German regional airport Parchim, expressed its intention of making a bid to the airline’s administrator in a letter dated Aug. 31 from LinkGlobal’s managing director Jonathan Pang.

LinkGlobal pledged to hand in a bid by the Sept. 15 deadline, according to the letter, a copy of which Bild said it had obtained.

The logistics group also said in the letter it would look to move Air Berlin’s headquarters to Parchim, a town in north-eastern Germany.

Bild said that Air Berlin’s administrator declined to comment.

Air Berlin filed for bankruptcy protection last month after its biggest shareholder, Etihad Airways, withdrew funding following years of losses.

Germany’s biggest airline, Lufthansa, is seen in pole position to acquire large parts and a decision on the bids come could as early as Sept. 21, three days before a national election.