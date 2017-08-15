FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany provides 150 million euro bridging loan to insolvent Air Berlin
August 15, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 2 months ago

Germany provides 150 million euro bridging loan to insolvent Air Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has made a bridging loan of 150 million euros ($176.16 million) available to Air Berlin (AB1.DE) to ensure flights continue after the airline filed for insolvency, two German ministries said on Tuesday.

“This bridging loan will be made available via the KfW (state development bank) and backed by a federal guarantee,” said the economy and transport ministries in a joint statement.

The ministries also said they expected a decision from Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and another airline concerning the sale of parts of the business in coming weeks.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Joseph Nasr

