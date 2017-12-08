FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU has deep competition concerns about Lufthansa, Air Berlin deal
December 8, 2017 / 11:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU has deep competition concerns about Lufthansa, Air Berlin deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe’s antitrust chief said on Friday that she has “quite deep competition concerns” about German carrier Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) plan to buy Air Berlin assets.

FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa airliner taxis next to an Air Berlin aircraft at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

“We have quite deep competition concerns,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told a news conference. “There is a risk that on some routes Lufthansa becomes de facto a monopoly, on a significant number of routes.”

Lufthansa has offered concessions consisting of airport slots and routes to the European Commission in a bid to secure approval for its acquisition of parts of failed airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE).

The EU competition authority is now seeking feedback from rivals and interested parties. Lufthansa will have to do more to satisfy regulatory concerns, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week.

“We can take a number of decisions based on the outcome of the market test,” Vestager said.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

