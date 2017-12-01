FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa offers EU concessions over Air Berlin asset buy
December 1, 2017 / 8:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lufthansa offers EU concessions over Air Berlin asset buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has offered concessions to allay competition concerns about its plan to buy Air Berlin assets, EU antitrust regulators said on Friday.

Lufthansa Boeing 747-400 jumbo jet is seen at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The European Commission, which is concerned about Lufthansa’s dominance as a result of the deal, extended its deadline for a decision on the deal to Dec. 21 from Dec. 7. It did not provide details of Lufthansa’s concessions.

The airline is willing to cede slots belonging to Air Berlin businesses Niki and LG Walter, a source has told Reuters.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Alastair Macdonald and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
