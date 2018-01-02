FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Venezuela
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Business News
January 2, 2018 / 10:06 PM / in 2 hours

Airbnb says court dismisses Aimco lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Airbnb said a U.S district court dismissed a lawsuit by Apartment Investment & Management Co that claimed the short-term rental website allowed tenants to break their lease agreements through unauthorized sublets.

The REIT claimed tenants frustrated with Airbnb left Aimco properties and also alleged Airbnb activities caused its properties “reputational harm”.

“We are pleased with the court’s decision that ensures Airbnb can continue to support tenant hosts who use our platform to help pay the bills,” the home rental site said following the win.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.