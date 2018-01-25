FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Business News
January 25, 2018 / 7:07 PM / in an hour

Departing AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault to join Airbnb board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Departing American Express Co (AXP.N) Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault will become Airbnb Inc’s first non-affiliated independent board director, the home rental service’s CEO Brian Chesky said.

This is the first addition to board since the company was founded in 2008, an Airbnb spokesman said.

    Last week, Facebook Inc (FB.O) appointed Chenault to its board, making him the first non-white director on the social network’s board.

    Chenault is leaving American Express on Feb. 1, ending a nearly 17-year tenure at the helm of the No. 1 U.S. card issuer by spending.

    “As the CEO of American Express, Ken has built one of the most successful trust based companies in the world,” Chesky wrote in a letter to a group of Airbnb hosts that was shared with Reuters.

    Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Heather Somerville in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.