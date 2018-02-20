FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 1:38 PM / in 19 hours

Qatar Airways says some orders may be upgraded to A350-1000 planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said some A350-900 orders may be upgraded to the Airbus (AIR.PA) A350-1000 range of planes, although it ruled out expanding orders for the Airbus A380 superjumbo for now.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker also told reporters at an event in Toulouse, held to mark Airbus’ first delivery of the A350-1000 plane to the Gulf airline, that sanctions imposed on Qatar by some neighboring Arab states would not hinder Qatar Airways’ growth.

Reporting by Alexander CornwellEditing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Ingrid Melander

